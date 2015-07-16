U.S. fund files appeal to South Korea court after Samsung merger ruling

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates said on Thursday it filed an appeal to South Korea’s Supreme Court after a lower court ruled against the company’s attempts to block the construction firm’s proposed merger with Cheil Industries Inc.

Elliott did not specify which decision it is appealing, but a Seoul High Court official told Reuters that the U.S. hedge fund submitted an appeal against the court’s ruling earlier on Thursday rejecting Elliott’s request to block a Samsung C&T shareholder vote scheduled for July 17.

The U.S. fund in June filed two injunction requests to the Seoul Central District Court seeking to block the shareholder vote and Samsung C&T’s sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp. That court denied these requests earlier this month, prompting Elliott to appeal.