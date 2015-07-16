FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fund files appeal to South Korea court after Samsung merger ruling
July 16, 2015

U.S. fund files appeal to South Korea court after Samsung merger ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates said on Thursday it filed an appeal to South Korea’s Supreme Court after a lower court ruled against the company’s attempts to block the construction firm’s proposed merger with Cheil Industries Inc.

Elliott did not specify which decision it is appealing, but a Seoul High Court official told Reuters that the U.S. hedge fund submitted an appeal against the court’s ruling earlier on Thursday rejecting Elliott’s request to block a Samsung C&T shareholder vote scheduled for July 17.

The U.S. fund in June filed two injunction requests to the Seoul Central District Court seeking to block the shareholder vote and Samsung C&T’s sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp. That court denied these requests earlier this month, prompting Elliott to appeal.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim

