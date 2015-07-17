FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott says reserves all options after Samsung C&T investors approve Cheil offer
July 17, 2015 / 4:37 AM / 2 years ago

Elliott says reserves all options after Samsung C&T investors approve Cheil offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said on Friday it was disappointed with Samsung C&T Corp shareholders’ decision to approve Cheil Industries Inc’s $8 billion takeover offer and reserves “all options at its disposal”.

Samsung C&T shareholders earlier on Friday voted in favor of the all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc, delivering a close-run but key win for Samsung Group’s founding family as it prepares for generational succession at South Korea’s top conglomerate.

Elliott, C&T’s third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, has vocally opposed the deal on the grounds that it undervalues C&T.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo

