FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung C&T, Cheil Industries shares fluctuate ahead of merger vote result
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T, Cheil Industries shares fluctuate ahead of merger vote result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc were volatile ahead of the result of a Friday shareholder vote on a proposed merger of the Samsung Group firms.

With voting complete and a result expected imminently, shares in both dropped sharply in Seoul exchange trading, falling as much as 8 percent, before rallying strongly.

At 0321 GMT, shares in Samsung C&T were up 0.4 percent at 69,600 won, while Cheil’s stock was down 0.5 percent at 193,000.

Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.