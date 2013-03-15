FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics promotes mobile, consumer heads to co-CEOs
March 15, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung Electronics promotes mobile, consumer heads to co-CEOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students walk out of a showroom at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Seoul October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it had promoted the heads of its mobile and consumer electronics businesses as co-chief executives to run the world’s biggest technology company by revenue, along with current CEO Kwon Oh-hyun.

The decision is aimed at speeding up the decision making process and ensuring independent operations of its mobile and consumer electronics businesses on the component side, Samsung said in a statement.

Yoon Boo-keun will continue to lead the consumer electronics business, while J.K. Shin oversees mobile and Kwon will be in charge of components.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
