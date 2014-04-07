FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics' first quarter guidance slightly below forecasts
April 7, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics' first quarter guidance slightly below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People holding their mobile phones sit on an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S smartphone outside the company's headquarters in Seoul, in this file picture taken July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) estimated that its January-March operating profit fell by 4.3 percent to 8.4 trillion won ($7.96 billion) as easing smartphone sales growth continued to weigh earnings down.

The guidance, released ahead of full quarterly results likely to be announced by April 25, was slightly lower than an average forecast of 8.5 trillion won by 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This marks the second consecutive quarter of declining annual operating profit.

The South Korean firm estimated its first-quarter sales at 53 trillion won, compared with a market forecast of 54.58 trillion won.

($1 = 1055.4000 Korean Won)

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
