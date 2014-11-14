FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics sees squeeze in African growth as economy slows
#Technology News
November 14, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics sees squeeze in African growth as economy slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors try out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 4 during the 2014 Korea Electronics Show in Goyang October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2014, compared with the 50 to 60 percent annual expansion of the last few years, as the global economic malaise trickles down to the continent.

Samsung Vice President George Ferreira expects revenue growth to be hit as investment and access to funding and credit in Africa go the same route as the rest of the world.

“Africa definitely has felt the pinch of the world, still with growth but definitely a slowdown in that growth,” Ferreira told Reuters at Samsung’s African headquarters in Johannesburg.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
