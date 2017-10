A man speaks on his mobile phone near a Samsung store in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics and Alibaba Group Holding plan to announce a collaboration on mobile payment systems on Friday, South Korean media reported.

Under the tie-up, Samsung Electronics plans to allow its smartphone customers to use Alipay, the online payment platform run by a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, media reports said on Thursday.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment.