Samsung Elec overtook Apple as top smartphone maker in first quarter: Strategy Analytics
#Business News
April 29, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec overtook Apple as top smartphone maker in first quarter: Strategy Analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holding an Apple iPhone passes a Samsung Galaxy S6 advertisement at a mall in Singapore April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) overtook Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to recapture the title of world’s top smartphone maker by volume in the first quarter of 2015, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Wednesday.

It said Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones worldwide and captured 24 percent market share in the quarter, down from 31 percent a year earlier but better than Apple’s 18 percent.

“Samsung continued to face challenges in Asia and elsewhere, but its global performance has stabilized sufficiently well this quarter to overtake Apple and recapture first position as the world’s largest smartphone vendor by volume,” Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston said in a statement.

Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
