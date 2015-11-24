Samsung Electronic says to provide memory chips to automaker Audi

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will provide memory chip products to Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi after entering into a strategic partnership with the luxury German automaker, the South Korean electronics giant said in a blog post dated Monday.
Samsung Electronics and its sister companies have been making a push to supply components to makers of increasingly sophisticated automobiles.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Samsung Electronics said it will provide cutting-edge memory chips to Audi’s future “infotainment”, dashboard and driver assistance applications.
Samsung spokespersons were not immediately reachable for comment.
Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman