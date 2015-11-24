FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronic says to provide memory chips to automaker Audi
#Technology News
November 24, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Electronic says to provide memory chips to automaker Audi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks at the Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will provide memory chip products to Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi after entering into a strategic partnership with the luxury German automaker, the South Korean electronics giant said in a blog post dated Monday.

Samsung Electronics and its sister companies have been making a push to supply components to makers of increasingly sophisticated automobiles.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Samsung Electronics said it will provide cutting-edge memory chips to Audi’s future “infotainment”, dashboard and driver assistance applications.

Samsung spokespersons were not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

