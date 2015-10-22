FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics considering share buybacks: Korea Economic Daily
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 22, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Electronics considering share buybacks: Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks at the Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering buying back its own shares as part of a broader initiative by South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] to boost shareholder value, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.

The paper reported that chief financial officers of various Samsung Group firms met on Wednesday to discuss shareholder returns policies, without naming its sources. Samsung Electronics and other cash-rich companies were considering share buybacks as a primary option, it said without elaborating.

Samsung Electronics’ share price is down 3.6 percent so far this year, as the world’s top smartphone maker struggles to reverse sliding market share and margins in its handset business due to competition from cut-price Chinese manufacturers and Apple Inc’s latest iPhones at the upper-end.

The firm in January said it bought back 2.45 trillion won ($2.15 billion) in shares as part of a plan announced in late November 2014.

South Korea’s stock exchange has asked Samsung Electronics to comment on the report by 4.00 a.m. ET. The firm had no immediate comment.

($1 = 1,139.3000 won)

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.