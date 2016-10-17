FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Samsung Elec says it started mass production of 10-nanometre chips
#Technology News
October 17, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Elec says it started mass production of 10-nanometre chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday its system chips business has started mass production of semiconductors using 10 nanometer technology, adding it was the first company in the industry to do so.

Samsung said in a statement a tech product launching early next year will use chips made with its 10-nanometre production technology without specifying the device.

South Korea's Electronic Times reported this month that Samsung will be the sole contract manufacturer of Qualcomm Inc's high-end Snapdragon 830 chips using 10-nanometre production technology and these processors will be used in half of Samsung's next Galaxy S smartphones expected to launch in early 2017.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
