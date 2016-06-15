Samsung Electronics denies report of planned 25 trillion won NAND investment

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday a local media report of the firm’s plans to invest 25 trillion won ($21.22 billion) by next year to boost 3D NAND memory chip capacity was not true.
Samsung, the world’s top memory chip maker, said in a regulatory filing the report by the Korea Economic Daily on its chip investment plans was not accurate and that it has not yet decided on specific investment plans.
Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes