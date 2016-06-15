Samsung Electronics denies report of planned 25 trillion won NAND investment

A man looks at Samsung Electronics' first curved, super-thin OLED television set displayed at the main office of the company in Seoul June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday a local media report of the firm’s plans to invest 25 trillion won ($21.22 billion) by next year to boost 3D NAND memory chip capacity was not true.

Samsung, the world’s top memory chip maker, said in a regulatory filing the report by the Korea Economic Daily on its chip investment plans was not accurate and that it has not yet decided on specific investment plans.