10 months ago
Elliott says view on Samsung not diminished despite Note 7 issues
October 12, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 10 months ago

Elliott says view on Samsung not diminished despite Note 7 issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Management said its view on Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) had not diminished, despite the company ditching its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Elliott Management, which owns 0.62 percent of Samsung Electronics, had submitted unsolicited proposals for a radical corporate makeover at the world's biggest smartphone maker earlier this month.

The company also slashed its quarterly profit estimate by a third on Wednesday, taking a $2.3 billion hit after scrapping the Note 7, in what could be one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
