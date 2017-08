The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, in this file photo taken on April 4, 2016.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will invest 19.7 billion rupees ($295.83 million) to expand its plant in northern India, the company said in a statement.

The plant in Noida, near the Indian capital New Delhi, makes mobile phones, refrigerators and televisions.