FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics to plough $9 billion more into South Korea chip plant: MoneyToday
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 22, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung Electronics to plough $9 billion more into South Korea chip plant: MoneyToday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students walk out of Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest at least another 10 trillion won ($9.23 billion) to boost capacity at a new South Korean chip plant, news service MoneyToday reported on Thursday without citing sources.

Samsung has already announced a 15.6 trillion won investment to build the plant in Pyeongtaek south of Seoul, its biggest commitment to a single production facility, as it ramps up its semiconductor business to offset slowing smartphone earnings.

The plant is scheduled to begin production in 2017, but MoneyToday did not specify when the additional investment would take place.

The report also said Samsung, the world’s top memory chip maker, will produce DRAM memory chips at its South Korean chip complex but could also make mobile processors depending on market conditions.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.