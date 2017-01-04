Samsung Electronics in talks with LG Display for LCD panel supply: Yonhap

A man looks at a display of Samsung LCD and plasma televisions at during the I.T. show in Singapore March 13, 2009.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is in talks with South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd about a potential liquid crystal display (LCD) panel supply deal for televisions, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

"There are no specifics decided yet but the two companies are deliberating on the matter carefully and seriously," Kim Hyun-suk, head of Samsung's TV business, was quoted as saying by Yonhap on the sidelines of the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported in December that a joint venture company between Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Sharp Corp will halt the supply of LCD panels to Samsung, the world's top TV maker, sometime in 2017 as Hon Hai seeks to help boost Sharp's TV business.

LG Display, the world's top LCD panel maker, does not have a supply relationship agreement with Samsung's TV business as its top shareholder and sister firm LG Electronics Co Ltd competes against Samsung in the TV market.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

An LG Display spokeswoman said the company does not comment on client-related matters.