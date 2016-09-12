Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics were accused of agreeing to avoid poaching each other's U.S. employees, according to a U.S. civil lawsuit filed last week.

The case, filed in federal court in Northern California, accuses Samsung and LG of antitrust violations and driving down employee wages.

