SAN FRANCISCO Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics were accused of agreeing to avoid poaching each other's U.S. employees, according to a U.S. civil lawsuit filed last week.
The case, filed in federal court in Northern California, accuses Samsung and LG of antitrust violations and driving down employee wages.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
