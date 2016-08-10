FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics says to acquire U.S. appliances maker Dacor
#Technology News
August 10, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Samsung Electronics says to acquire U.S. appliances maker Dacor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will acquire U.S.-based luxury appliances maker Dacor Inc, seeking to boost high-end product sales.

Samsung said in a statement it will keep Dacor's brand name and leave its operations unchanged following the acquisition. The company did not disclose financial terms. The Korea Economic Daily said Samsung paid $150 million to buy the California-based company.

Researcher Traqline says Samsung was the top home appliances maker in the United States during the second quarter with a 16.7 percent market share, beating out rivals such as LG Electronics Inc and Whirlpool Corp.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
