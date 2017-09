Employees walk in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will consider all possible options to grow its home appliances business including mergers or acquisitions, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Suh Byung-sam, head of Samsung’s appliances business, also told reporters at a company event that Haier Group’s acquisition of General Electric Co’s appliances business will have no serious impact on its business in the near term.