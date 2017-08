The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at a company's building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.

The firm earlier on Thursday announced new appointments for product businesses such as smartphones and televisions.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on when similar announcements for other businesses such as semiconductors and displays will be made.