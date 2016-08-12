FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec gets order for Nvidia's next-gen GPUs: Chosun Biz
August 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec gets order for Nvidia's next-gen GPUs: Chosun Biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.Robert Galbraith

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd won a contract manufacturing order to make new graphics processing unit (GPU) products for U.S.-based Nvidia Corp, South Korea's Chosun Biz newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Samsung would start making the next-generation GPUs using its 14-nanometre production technology before year-end, based on the U.S. company's Pascal architecture. It did not specify the value of the order.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment, while Nvidia could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
