FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics says fourth quarter operating profit likely down 37.4 percent y/y
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 7, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics says fourth quarter operating profit likely down 37.4 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Thursday said operating profit likely fell 37.4 percent in the October-December period to 5.2 trillion won ($4.74 billion), beating expectations.

The guidance, released ahead of final fourth-quarter figures due around the end of January, was higher than a 5 trillion won mean estimate of 44 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This would still mark the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of declining operating profit in annual terms, and means annual profit fell for the first time in three years.

Fourth-quarter sales likely fell 12.3 percent to 52 trillion won, Samsung said, compared with a mean forecast for 51.9 trillion won by the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.