Employees walk in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, in this file photo taken on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will be the sole contract manufacturer for Qualcomm Inc's (QCOM.O) next high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Samsung will make Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830 mobile processors using 10-nanometre production technology, adding that the South Korean firm agreed to use the processors in half of its next update of the Galaxy S smartphone that will launch in 2017.

Samsung said in January it was the sole manufacturer of the predecessor Snapdragon 820 chips - a deal that some analysts said at the time was worth more than $1 billion.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report, and Qualcomm could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)