9 months ago
#Technology News
November 29, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 9 months ago

Samsung Elec says not considering merger of a holding firm and Samsung C&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Tuesday it has no plans at present to consider a merger between a holding company and Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) in its ongoing structural review.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management in October called for the world's top smartphone maker to split itself into a vehicle for ownership and an operating company, then merge the ownership company with Samsung C&T.

Samsung Electronics said it will only consider at present whether it should move to a holding company structure.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
