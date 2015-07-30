FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says second quarter Galaxy S6 sales below expectations
July 30, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec says second quarter Galaxy S6 sales below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday that sales of its premium Galaxy S6 smartphones fell short of expectations during the second quarter due to firm’s inability to meet demand for the curved-screen model.

Park Jin-young, Samsung’s vice president for the mobile business, said the firm expects overall smartphone sales volume to increase in the third quarter from the previous quarter as the firm launches new larger-screen models and new mid-to-low tier products.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

