Samsung Electronics fourth-quarter profit down 36 percent on year, in line with guidance

A man walks at the Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday that October-December profit fell 36 percent from a year earlier, confirming the firm’s first annual earnings decline in three years.

The world’s top smartphone maker reported a fourth-quarter profit of 5.3 trillion won ($4.88 billion), compared with a 5.2 trillion won profit it guided for earlier this month.

Profit for the mobile division, the driver of Samsung’s record 2013 earnings, fell to 1.96 trillion won from 5.47 trillion won a year earlier.