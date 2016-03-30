FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics first quarter profit likely over 6 trillion won: Korea Economic Daily
Hurricane Harvey
March 29, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Samsung Electronics first quarter profit likely over 6 trillion won: Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model demonstrates a Samsung Electronics' new smartphone Galaxy S7 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, in this March 10, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will likely report a first-quarter operating profit of more than 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion), exceeding market expectations, South Korea’s Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source, the paper said January-March earnings for the world’s top smartphone maker were boosted by strong sales of the flagship Galaxy S7 smartphones that went on sale in March as well as a weaker South Korean won.

Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate tips a 5.2 trillion won profit for the period.

Samsung Electronics could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 1,156.7900 won)

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
