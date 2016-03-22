FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says it doesn't expect major TV impact from Hon Hai's Sharp deal
March 22, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says it doesn't expect major TV impact from Hon Hai's Sharp deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees walk in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) does not expect major change for its television business after Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) completes its planned acquisition of display panel maker Sharp Corp (6753.T), a senior Samsung executive said on Tuesday.

Kim Hyun-suk, head of Samsung’s TV business, told reporters during a press conference that the world’s No.1 TV maker by market share is currently the biggest buyer of panels from the Sakkai plant - a joint venture between Sharp and Hon Hai.

“Of course it’s hard to predict what might happen in the future ... but I don’t expect any material changes in our business,” Kim said.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
