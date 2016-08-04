FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec expects Galaxy Note 7 sales to beat predecessor's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand near a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 advertisement at a mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 22, 2016.Beawiharta

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects sales for its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone to exceed those of the previous version launched last year, the head of the company's mobile business said.

A Samsung spokesman confirmed remarks made by Koh Dong-jin, head of the firm's mobile communications business, during a press conference with South Korean reporters in New York on Wednesday following the firm's unveiling of the new phone.

Koh did not offer specific sales targets, the Samsung spokesman said.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

