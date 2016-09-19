Samsung Note 7 phone fire in China likely due to external cause: supplier

A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone is displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016.

SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) - A battery supplier to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Monday a Galaxy Note 7 smartphone that reportedly caught fire on its own in China appears to have been caused by an external factor.

Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) said it conducted a joint investigation with Samsung on the phone in question and determined the incident was not directly related to the batteries produced by ATL.

A Samsung spokeswoman referred to ATL's statement and declined to comment further.