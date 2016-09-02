Samsung Elec says to hold Galaxy Note 7 briefing on Friday afternoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Friday its mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin will hold a press briefing at 5 p.m. local time (0400 ET) on the findings of its investigation on the product quality of the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung had said on Wednesday it stopped supplying the new smartphone to South Korea's top three carriers and was delaying shipments for additional quality control inspections following claims from some users that their phone caught fire while charging.