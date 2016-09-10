FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. safety agency urges Galaxy Note 7 owners to stop using smartphone
#Technology News
September 9, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

U.S. safety agency urges Galaxy Note 7 owners to stop using smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Owners of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

The CPSC said in a statement it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. The agency said it is working quickly to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note 7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to consumers.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

