WASHINGTON Owners of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.
The CPSC said in a statement it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. The agency said it is working quickly to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note 7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to consumers.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
