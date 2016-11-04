An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics America said on Friday it has replaced nearly 85 percent of all recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices as it works to resolve the issue of fire-prone phones.

South Korean parent company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced the global recall of at least 2.5 million Note 7s in early September following numerous reports of the smartphones catching fire.

Samsung will be releasing a software update in the coming days to limit the phone's ability to charge beyond 60 percent, Samsung Electronics America said in a statement. (bit.ly/2fMB4fU)

Samsung said that the majority of participants of the program opted to receive another Samsung smartphone.

The large-scale recall has offered rival smartphone makers such as Apple Inc, LG Electronics and Alphabet Inc's Google an opportunity to win over Samsung customers.

On top of the Note 7 recall, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said it would recall about 2.8 million top-load washing machines in the United States following reports of injuries.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)