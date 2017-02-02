Samsung in talks with Japan's Murata for S8 batteries: Nikkei

A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) is discussing a supply deal with Japan's Murata Manufacturing (6981.T) for batteries for its Galaxy S8 smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Galaxy S8 will replace Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled globally last year after battery defects led to numerous phones catching fire.

Wrapping up its months-long probe, the smartphone maker said last month that faulty batteries from two suppliers - affiliate Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) and China's Amperex Technology Ltd - were to blame for the product's failure that wiped $5.3 billion off its operating profit.

Samsung's mobile chief, Koh Dong-jin, said in January that procedures had been put in place to avoid a repeat of the fires.

Murata may replace Amperex as one of the two battery suppliers for the S8 depending on how the talks proceed, the Nikkei report said. (s.nikkei.com/2kY7OSs)

Samsung and Murata did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.