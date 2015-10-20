FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics to advance launch of next Galaxy S phone: South Korea paper
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Electronics to advance launch of next Galaxy S phone: South Korea paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung smartphones Galaxy S6 edge+ are pictured at the consumer electronics trade fair IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to bring forward the unveiling of its next Galaxy S smartphone to January in an attempt to compete better with rival Apple Inc’s new iPhones, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Samsung has in recent years announced new Galaxy S smartphones on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress trade show, which usually takes place between late February and early March. The world’s top smartphone maker unveiled its Galaxy Note 5 device in August this year, however, earlier than the typical September announcement.

A Samsung spokeswoman said the firm does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The South Korean firm has been unable to arrest its smartphone market slide despite a product lineup revamp. Researcher TrendForce says Samsung’s smartphone shipments will shrink by 1 percent this year, marking the firm’s first-ever annual decline.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.