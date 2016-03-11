FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says Galaxy S7 preodrers better than predecessor's
March 11, 2016

Samsung Elec says Galaxy S7 preodrers better than predecessor's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model demonstrates a Samsung Electronics' new smartphone Galaxy S7 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has seen stronger preorder volumes for the new Galaxy S7 phones compared to last year’s model, company co-chief executive J.K. Shin said on Friday.

Shin did not offer specifics on the preorder volumes for the new phones, which began selling in South Korea and elsewhere on Friday. The firm said on Thursday it expects the S7 models to sell better than the S6 models that launched last year.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

