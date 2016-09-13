A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone is displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to halt television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea until the firm can resume new sales of the phone, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person said ads already paid for would run until the end of their respective contracts but TV advertisements for the phones should end in South Korea sometime this week.

The person, who was not authorized to speak to media on the matter, declined to be identified. A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)