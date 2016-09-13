Samsung Electronics to halt South Korea Note 7 TV ads until new sales resume: source
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to halt television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea until the firm can resume new sales of the phone, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The person said ads already paid for would run until the end of their respective contracts but TV advertisements for the phones should end in South Korea sometime this week.
The person, who was not authorized to speak to media on the matter, declined to be identified. A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Japan's Renesas Electronics to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil for $3.2 billion
TOKYO Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for $3.22 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the global semiconductor industry.
Jeff Bezos unveils new rocket to compete with SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jeff Bezos on Monday unveiled a heavy-lift reusable rocket expected to compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other companies for commercial satellite launches before the end of the decade.
Facebook says will learn from mistake over Vietnam photo
OSLO Facebook Inc will learn from a mistake it made by deleting a historic Vietnam War photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack, the company's chief operating officer said.