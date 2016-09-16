FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Samsung to replace or refund one million U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 15, 2016 / 7:58 PM / a year ago

Samsung to replace or refund one million U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones

Ankur Banerjee

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean powerhouse.

Samsung received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 cases of property damage, the company said as it announced the recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall is a costly setback for Samsung, which was counting on Galaxy Note 7 to bolster sales as rivals such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) launch new devices. The scale of the recall is unprecedented for Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker.

Related Coverage

Samsung said on Thursday that new Note 7 replacement devices will be available at most retail locations in the United States no later than Sept. 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone wireless charging coil (L) is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in this image released on September 16, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS

Earlier this month, Samsung said it would recall all Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries it found to be fire-prone and halted their sales in 10 markets, denting a revival of the firm's mobile business.

While recalls in the smartphone industry do happen, including for rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O), the nature of the problem for the Note 7 is a serious blow to Samsung's reputation, analysts have said.

Slideshow (7 Images)

The CPSC said on Thursday that consumers should immediately power down and stop using the recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has asked airline passengers to switch off and unplug the recalled Note 7s during flights.

Some 2.5 million of the premium devices worldwide need to be recalled, Samsung said. Some analysts say the recall could cost Samsung nearly $5 billion in lost revenue this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.