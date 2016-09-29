FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Samsung expects to get over 80 percent of recalled Note 7s in South Korea by October 1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 29, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Samsung expects to get over 80 percent of recalled Note 7s in South Korea by October 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People pass a Samsung Note 7 advertisement in Singapore September 22, 2016.Edgar Su

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday it expects to have recovered more than 80 percent of recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in South Korea by Oct. 1, when the firm plans to resume sales of the device in its home market.

Samsung, in a statement, reiterated its request for all consumers affected by the recall to turn in their devices.

On Sept. 2, Samsung announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million Note 7s in 10 markets due to faulty batteries causing some of the phones to catch fire.

The firm said it has resumed domestic television advertisements for the 988,900 won ($902.03) device as of Wednesday. It is also promising customers who buy a new Note 7 phone during October that it will pay 50 percent of any repair costs incurred for the screen.

($1 = 1,096.3000 won)

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.