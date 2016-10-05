An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

A Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) flight to Baltimore was evacuated on Wednesday after a replaced Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Note 7 device started emitting smoke while the plane was at the boarding gate, according to the Verge.

The owner, Brian Green, picked up the new phone at an AT&T Inc (T.N) store on Sept. 21, the report said. (bit.ly/2dL2kLL)

However, Samsung said that there was no evidence that the incident was related to the new Note 7 in a statement to CNBC.

Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.

All passengers and crew exited the plane and no injuries were reported, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)