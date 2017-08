An employee checks an exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will implement a software update in South Korea to prevent Galaxy Note 7 smartphone batteries from charging beyond 60 percent, the latest safety step for the recalled, fire-prone phones.

The world's top smartphone maker said it would implement the software update at 2 a.m. on Oct. 29 (1700 GMT Oct. 28) in accordance with a recommendation from regulators.