10 months ago
Lufthansa bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights
#Technology News
October 18, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 10 months ago

Lufthansa bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A German carrier Lufthansa aircraft lands at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, January 27, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect.

"Transport of the devices is forbidden on all flights, both in checked bags and in hand luggage," a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said, confirming a report by German radio station MDR Aktuell.

Lufthansa had previously only banned the smartphones from flights to and from the United States.

Samsung scrapped the Galaxy Note 7 last week because of incidents where the phones began smoking or caught fire, dealing a huge blow to its reputation.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
