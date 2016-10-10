FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap
#Technology News
October 10, 2016 / 1:41 AM / a year ago

Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman passes a Samsung Note 7 advertisement in Singapore September 22, 2016.Edgar Su

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing an unnamed source.

The smartphone giant's decision to temporarily halt Note 7 production was done in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and China, Yonhap cited an unnamed source at a Samsung partner firm as saying.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

