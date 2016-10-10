Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing an unnamed source.

The smartphone giant's decision to temporarily halt Note 7 production was done in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and China, Yonhap cited an unnamed source at a Samsung partner firm as saying.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.