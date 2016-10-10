A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Picture taken on October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Monday it is investigating reports of heat damage issues on new Galaxy Note 7 devices after U.S. carrier AT&T Inc (T.N) said it would stop exchanging the device to customers.

"If we determine a product safety issue exists, Samsung will take immediate steps approved by the CPSC to resolve the situation," Samsung told Reuters in a statement.

A Southwest Airline plane was evacuated last week after a Note 7 phone began smoking inside the plane. The family that owned the device said the phone was a replacement device that Samsung has said uses safe batteries.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)