10 months ago
Samsung Electronics to change quality assurance processes after Note 7 withdrawal
#Technology News
October 27, 2016 / 1:15 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Electronics to change quality assurance processes after Note 7 withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 as he waits for an exchange at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it would make significant changes to its quality assurance processes in the wake of the withdrawal of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over safety concerns.

It gave no further details.

The company began an extraordinary shareholder meeting for investors to vote on a decision to sell its printing business to HP Inc for $1.05 billion, and on whether to approve Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee as a board director.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates
