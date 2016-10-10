FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea watching reports of new Note 7s catching fire
#Technology News
October 10, 2016 / 2:19 AM / a year ago

South Korea watching reports of new Note 7s catching fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 5, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean government agency on Monday said it is monitoring reports that some of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have caught fire amid a deepening recall crisis for the tech giant.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) also repeated a warning from the transport ministry that Galaxy Note 7 devices recalled by Samsung should not be used or charged inside airplanes.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that Samsung decided to halt Note 7 production due to growing safety concerns in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and China. A KATS official told Reuters the agency was not notified of a suspension in production yet.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
