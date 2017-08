An employee checks an exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) shares opened up 1 percent on Thursday, rebounding for the first time after three straight days of falls following its decision to permanently end sales of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Samsung shares were trading up 1.3 percent as of 0007 GMT, outperforming the main bourse .KS11 which was largely unchanged from its previous closing level.