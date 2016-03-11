Samsung Elec says Galaxy S7 preodrers better than predecessor's

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has seen stronger preorder volumes for the new Galaxy S7 phones compared to last year’s model, company co-chief executive J.K. Shin said on Friday.

Shin did not offer specifics on the preorder volumes for the new phones, which began selling in South Korea and elsewhere on Friday. The firm said on Thursday it expects the S7 models to sell better than the S6 models that launched last year.