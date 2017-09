Samsung Galaxy Edge smartphones are displayed during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose more than 3 percent early on Monday ahead of the release of its guidance on first-quarter earnings scheduled for Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics was up 3.2 percent and trading at 1,480,000 won as of 9.09 p.m. EDT.